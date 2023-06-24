Left Menu

Abacus Olympiad 2023 conducted in Chennai, over 2,500 students participated

The fourth Indian National level Abacus Olympiad 2023 was conducted at Chennai Trade Centre on Saturday. More than 2,500 students and 500 teachers from all over India participated in it.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2023 13:50 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 13:50 IST
Abacus [Image Source: Twitter/@OptimoPrincipi]. Image Credit: ANI
The fourth Indian National level Abacus Olympiad 2023 was conducted at Chennai Trade Centre on Saturday. More than 2,500 students and 500 teachers from all over India participated in it. The primary focus of this event is to bring all the students of every level on a single National platform and assess their Mental Arithmetic and Brain skills, Indian Abacus, which organised this event, organization said on its official website.

"Thus it provides healthy competition and also enables indirect quality recognition. The champions and participating students are recognized with certificates, medals, trophies and gifts," it added. Basheer Ahamed, Chairman and MD of Indian Abacus said that for the past month, Abacus skills is being taught by the Indian Abacus organisation to increase the mathematics skills of school students.

The students participated in the event with their abacus devices and they have to solve problems within five minutes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

