Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rainfall lashes Shimla city; debris and stones damage vehicles parked on roadsides

Amid heavy rainfall during the onset of the monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall along with lightning and thunderstorm in isolated parts of the state on June 25 and 26.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2023 16:45 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 16:45 IST
Visuals from spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid heavy rainfall during the onset of the monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall along with lightning and thunderstorm in isolated parts of the state on June 25 and 26. In its daily bulletin, the met department has also issued a yellow alert indicating thunderstorms and lightning on June 27 and 28.

However, on Saturday, debris and stones damaged several vehicles parked on roadsides in various parts of the city as Shimla received 99.2 mm of rain in the past 12 hours leading to the blocking of a key road. Several parts of the state have received moderate to very heavy rain since Friday.

Kataula in Mandi district was wettest with 163.3 mm of rain followed by Sinhuta, 160 mm, Kasauli, 145 mm, and Kangra which recieved 143.5 mm. Shimla received 99.2 mm of rain, Gohar, 81mm, Jubbarhatti, 76.5 mm, Pandoh, 74 mm, Sundernagar, 70 mm, and Pachhad, 65.2 mm.

The head of IMD in Himachal Pradesh Surender Paul while talking to ANI said that heavy rain is forecasted in the state during the next three days. "Monsoon has approached today June 24 in Himachal Pradesh. During the past 24 hours, it is raining across the state. Kotla in Mandi has received the highest rain in the state. During the next three days, there will be widespread rain in the state. On June 25 and 26, we are expecting heavy to very heavy rain in some districts of the state such as Sirmaur, Solan, Shimla, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur, Una and Chamba," Paul said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

