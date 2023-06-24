Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Three held for committing theft; over Rs 13 lakhs recovered in Nellore

Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday, arrested three people for allegedly committing theft by breaking the locks of houses in Nellore area here, said the police.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 20:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday, arrested three people for allegedly committing theft by breaking the locks of houses in Nellore area here, said the police. The police recovered Rs 13,80,000 cash from their posession, added the police.

Rs 13,80,000, stolen cash, recovered from their possession. The accused were identified as history sheeters, as per the police. Nellore Deputy Superintendent of Police Srinivas said ,"we formed special teams to trace out the case and arrested three thieves in five cases throughout the district." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

