Andhra Pradesh: Nine held for for possessing red sandalwood worth Rs 2 crores in Tirupathi

The Tirupathi district police, on Saturday, arrested 9 smugglers and seized red sandalwood worth Rs 2 crores. Additionally, the police recovered 33 logs, 5 cars and a two-wheeler from their possession.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 21:08 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
"The police of Erravaripalem in Chandragiri sub-division received information about red sandalwood smuggling", said Tirupathi Superintendent of Police Parmeshwar Reddy. "Bhakarapeta Circle inspector along with the team caught the nine smugglers at Ellamanda Cross after chasing them", the DSP further informed.

Adding further, Reddy stated, "Logs weighing 1,358 kgs are recognized as A grades. It is revealed that the hand of big smugglers is behind the transportation of Red sandals in huge quantities." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

