Andhra Pradesh: Nine held for for possessing red sandalwood worth Rs 2 crores in Tirupathi

Anshra Pradesh police, on Saturday, arrested nine people and for allegedly possessing red sandalwood worth Rs 2 crores, said the police. The police recovered 33 logs of sandalwood, five cars and a two-wheeler from their possession., added the police.

"The police of Erravaripalem in Chandragiri sub-division received information about red sandalwood smuggling", said Tirupathi Superintendent of Police Parmeshwar Reddy. "Bhakarapeta Circle inspector along with the team caught the nine smugglers at Ellamanda Cross after chasing them", the DSP further informed.

Adding further, Reddy stated, "Logs weighing 1,358 kgs are recognized as A grades. It is revealed that the hand of big smugglers is behind the transportation of Red sandals in huge quantities." (ANI)

