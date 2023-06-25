Left Menu

1 killed, over 30 admitted to hospital after inhaling ammonia gas in Bihar's Hajipur

According to the fire department, several fire tenders rushed to the spot after receiving the information and the situation was brought under control

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 09:59 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 09:59 IST
1 killed, over 30 admitted to hospital after inhaling ammonia gas in Bihar's Hajipur
Ashok Kumar, DSP, Fire Department (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One labourer has died and over 30 others were hospitalised after the leakge of ammonia gas in a dairy in Bihar's Hajipur here, a senior official on Saturday. According to the fire department, several fire tenders rushed to the spot after receiving the information and the situation was brought under control later.

"We got information that there was an incident of gas leakage from an ammonium cylinder in Raj Fresh Dairy [in Hajipur]. Several fire tenders have reached the spot. As of now, we have information that some labourers have been admitted to a hospital. We are investigating the cause of the leakage. The situation is under control now," Ashok Kumar, DSP, Fire Department said. As per the doctors, one labourer died and over 30 others, working in the dairy when the gas leaked, were admitted to the Hajipur Sadar Hospital.

"One labourer dead and around 30-35 others are undergoing treatment at Hajipur Sadar Hospital after a poisonous gas leaked from an ammonium cylinder in Raj Fresh Dairy in Vaishali district. The patients admitted are currently stable," Dr Shyam Nandan Prasad, Civil Surgeon, Hajipur Sadar Hospital, said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situ...

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023