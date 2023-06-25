Left Menu

Man with someone else's passport nabbed at Lucknow Airport

He was nabbed and handed over to police, a CISF offcial said.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 09:59 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 09:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested from Lucknow Airport for allegedly carrying someone else's passport, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said. The man was allegedly trying to fly with someone else's passport on Saturday.

He was nabbed and handed over to police, a CISF offcial said. The police are investigating the matter.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

