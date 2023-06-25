Man with someone else's passport nabbed at Lucknow Airport
He was nabbed and handed over to police, a CISF offcial said.
ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 09:59 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 09:59 IST
- Country:
- India
A man has been arrested from Lucknow Airport for allegedly carrying someone else's passport, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said. The man was allegedly trying to fly with someone else's passport on Saturday.
He was nabbed and handed over to police, a CISF offcial said. The police are investigating the matter.
Further information is awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Central Industrial Security Force
- CISF
- Lucknow Airport
Advertisement