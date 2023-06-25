Left Menu

HP: Heavy rainfall lashes Kullu, vehicles damaged

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall along with lightning and thunderstorm in isolated parts of the state on Sunday and Monday.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 11:46 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 11:46 IST
HP: Heavy rainfall lashes Kullu, vehicles damaged
Atleast 8 vehicles were damaged due to heavy rains in Kullu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, atleast eight vehicles were damaged in Kullu. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall along with lightning and thunderstorm in isolated parts of the state on Sunday and Monday.

In its daily bulletin, the met department has also issued a yellow alert indicating thunderstorms and lightning on June 27 and 28. The head of IMD in Himachal Pradesh Surender Paul while talking to ANI said that heavy rain is forecasted in the state during the next three days.

"Monsoon has approached on June 24 in Himachal Pradesh. During the past 24 hours, it is raining across the state. Kotla in Mandi has received the highest rain in the state. During the next three days, there will be widespread rain in the state. On Sunday and Monday, we are expecting heavy to very heavy rain in some districts of the state such as Sirmaur, Solan, Shimla, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur, Una and Chamba," Paul said. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situ...

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023