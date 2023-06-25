HP: Heavy rainfall lashes Kullu, vehicles damaged
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall along with lightning and thunderstorm in isolated parts of the state on Sunday and Monday.
Amid heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, atleast eight vehicles were damaged in Kullu. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall along with lightning and thunderstorm in isolated parts of the state on Sunday and Monday.
In its daily bulletin, the met department has also issued a yellow alert indicating thunderstorms and lightning on June 27 and 28. The head of IMD in Himachal Pradesh Surender Paul while talking to ANI said that heavy rain is forecasted in the state during the next three days.
"Monsoon has approached on June 24 in Himachal Pradesh. During the past 24 hours, it is raining across the state. Kotla in Mandi has received the highest rain in the state. During the next three days, there will be widespread rain in the state. On Sunday and Monday, we are expecting heavy to very heavy rain in some districts of the state such as Sirmaur, Solan, Shimla, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur, Una and Chamba," Paul said. More details are awaited. (ANI)
