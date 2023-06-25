PM Modi meets thought leaders in Egypt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met prominent personalities in Egypt including Tarek Heggy, a renowned thinker and petroleum strategist, and discussed global geopolitics, energy security, radicalism and on ways to foster closer cooperation with Indian companies in different sectors.

Modi is in Egypt on a two-day state visit at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 26 years.

''It was a delight to interact with noted thinker @heggy_tarek. He shared his insightful views on global issues. I admire his rich knowledge on issues relating to different cultures,'' Modi tweeted on Saturday.

Discussions between the two covered issues related to global geopolitics, energy security, radicalism and gender equality, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

Modi also met with Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company, one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East and North African region.

They discussed possibilities of forging closer cooperation with Indian companies in renewable energy, green hydrogen, infrastructure and construction sectors.

Prime Minister Modi described his meeting with Allam as a fruitful one. ''In addition to topics relating to the economy and investments, I really enjoyed hearing his passion towards preserving cultural heritage in Egypt,'' he tweeted.

Allam said the meeting with Modi was informative, educational and inspiring.

“Prime Minister Modi is an unbelievable man. Wise, humble, great vision. I found the meeting with him to be informative, educational and inspiring,” Allam said.

“We have a lot to learn from India’s private sector. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India’s private sector grew tremendously in the world of infrastructure, engineering manufacturing,” he said. Prime Minister Modi also held a warm conversation with two young prominent Egyptian Yoga instructors, Reem Jabak and Nada Adel. He praised them for their commitment to Yoga and encouraged them to visit India.

They informed the Prime Minister of the great enthusiasm for Yoga in Egypt.

''Nada Adel and Reem Jabak are making commendable efforts to make Yoga popular across Egypt. Had a wonderful conversation with them in Cairo,'' the Prime Minister tweeted.

