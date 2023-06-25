Left Menu

Portion of building collapses in Delhi's RK Puram

A portion of a building collapsed in Delhi's RK Puram market area on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 14:16 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 14:16 IST
Portion of building collapses in Delhi's RK Puram
Portion of building collapsed in RK Puram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A portion of a building collapsed in Delhi's RK Puram market area on Sunday. Further details are awaited.

It is noteworthy that Delhi and its adjoining states witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday early morning. The southwest monsoon has advanced over Mumbai and Delhi bringing respite to people from heat, however, the rains caused waterlogging in several parts of Delhi and NCR. Earlier, in the day, a portion of a building in Mumbai's Rajawadi Colony, Ghatkopar (East) collapsed on Saturday following heavy rainfall, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

Some portions of the ground plus the upper three floors of buildings collapsed. Two people are stranded in the building, said the official. Two persons from the third floor were rescued, and two are stranded on the first floor of the building.

A rescue operation for two trapped persons is in progress. As of now, no injuries have been reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situ...

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023