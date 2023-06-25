Left Menu

District magistrate suspends five persons at juvenile home in UP's Saharanpur over molestation of girls

In a shocking incident, multiple girls were allegedly molested at a juvenile home in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. District Magistrate (DM) Dinesh Chandra suspended five people on Saturday and a case has been filed against the juvenile home's manager.

District magistrate suspends five persons at juvenile home in UP's Saharanpur over molestation of girls
Saharanpur District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a shocking incident, multiple girls were allegedly molested at a juvenile home in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. District Magistrate (DM) Dinesh Chandra suspended five people on Saturday and a case has been filed against the juvenile home's manager. After the matter came to the fore, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kirti Raj reached the juvenile home for further investigation.

After a thorough investigation, and speaking to other authorities and children of the juvenile home, the matter was quickly escalated to DM Dinesh Chandra. The DM has suspended five people and a case has also been filed against the manager and other employees involved in the matter. As of now, a complete ban has been imposed on anyone entering or exiting the children's home until the investigation is underway.

"According to the complaint received, some indecent behaviour took place with the female children in the juvenile home. An inquiry by female officers was ordered immediately and on the basis of the inquiry, an FIR has been registered," DM Dinesh Chandra said while speaking to ANI. "I want to assure that Circle Officer (CO) level officers are investigating the matter. Whoever is found guilty, stringent action would be taken against them," DM Chandra added. (ANI)

