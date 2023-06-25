Left Menu

Delhi: 28-year-old woman attacked with sharp object in Kalkaji

"A 28-year-old girl was attacked with a sharp object on her face on Saturday evening in the Kalkaji area of Delhi. The accused is not known to the victim. The reason behind the attack is not clear as the girl was neither looted nor she could recall any enmity with the accused," police said.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 16:42 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 16:42 IST
Delhi: 28-year-old woman attacked with sharp object in Kalkaji
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old woman was attacked with a sharp object on her face in Delhi's Kalkaji, police said on Sunday. Delhi Police said that the accused has not been identified yet and the motive behind the attack is unclear.

"A 28-year-old girl was attacked with a sharp object on her face on Saturday evening in the Kalkaji area of Delhi. The accused is not known to the victim. The reason behind the attack is not clear as the girl was neither looted nor she could recall any enmity with the accused," police said. According to Delhi Police, a search is underway for the accused.

Further investigation is underway into the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situ...

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023