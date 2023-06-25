Orange alert in 13 districts in Odisha for next 24 hours: IMD

Odisha has been witnessing heavy showers for the past 24 hours and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an Orange warning to 13 districts in Odisha for another next 24 hours. While speaking to ANI, Umashankar Das, a scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre of the IMD said, "In the last 24 hours, Odisha was experiencing continuous rains due to the formation of a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and the state will face the maximum impact of the low-pressure area for the next 48 hours. We have issued an Orange warning to 13 districts, looking at the next 24 hours...A few coastal districts have been issued a Yellow warning..."

He further said that the Sambalpur district recorded the highest rainfall in the state. "...In the last 24 hours, 27.3 mm rainfall was recorded which is around 205 per cent more than the rainfall that was supposed to have occurred. The highest rainfall was recorded in Sambalpur - 171.4 mm. While Pallahara in Angul recorded a rainfall of 152 mm. Around 35 stations recorded heavy rainfall, and 8 stations recorded very heavy rainfall", he said.

According to the IMD, Odisha is very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over 10 districts and extremely heavy rainfall at some places in three districts and an orange alert has been issued in view of the same. "Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Sambalpur, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Bolangir, Sundergarh, Keonjhar and Jharsuguda with Extremely Heavy Rainfall (>20cm) at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Sonepur and Boudh", IMD said in a statement.

The IMD further informed that temporary water logging is likely in low-lying areas and underpass road due to the rains and added that there could be poor visibility during intense spells of rain and traffic congestion in urban areas. Further, the IMD asked people to avoid staying in vulnerable Kutchha houses as there is a chance of possible damage to Kutchha Road and wall collapse of vulnerable Kutchha houses during intense rainfall.

"Arrangement for drainage of excess water from a nursery bed, preparations for sowing of paddy crops, seed collections may be done. Mining activity may be judiciously regulated during heavy rain", IMD informed. (ANI)

