Tamil Nadu: Five killed, several others injured in road accident in Trichy

At least five people were killed and several others were injured in a road accident in Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu, said officials on Sunday.

25-06-2023
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
At least five people were killed and several others were injured in a road accident in Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu, said officials on Sunday. According to the officials, a government bus and a car collided near the Vaiyampatti village in the Manapparai taluka of Tiruchirappalli district.

They also added that five people were killed on the spot while 34 were injured in the accident. During the investigation it was revealed that the car travelling towards Trichy on the national highway near Manapparai in Trichy district lost control due to a burst tyre and went on to collide with the government bus," said the officials.

They also said that the government bus was coming from the Dindigul district in the opposite direction and that in an attempt to avoid the collision, fell into a 10-feet-deep ditch, added officials. Trichy District Superintendent of Police, Sujith Kumar confirmed the deaths over the phone to ANI. (ANI)

