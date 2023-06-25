J-K: Three-day Annual Bani Chinj Mela on theme 'Say not to drugs' organised in Kathua

The Sub-Divisional Administration Bani in collaboration with Jammu And Kashmir Academy Of Art, Culture And Languages (JKAACL) and Pahari Cultural Forum Bani organised the annual Bani Chinj Mela in Jammu and Kashmir. The three-day annual Bani Chinj Mela that was organised with the theme "Say No to Drugs, Yes to Life" began with cultural enthusiasm in Bani, Jammu and Kashmir, and was attended by several participants, said officials.

The Chief Guest for the three-day mela was District Development Council Chairperson Kathua, Col( Retd) Mahan Singh. District Development Council (DDC) member Bani, Reeta Thakur and Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Bani, Satish Sharma were present at the event.

On an inaugural day, a colourful music and dance programme was organised under the overall guidance of JKAACL Secretary Bharat Singh. While speaking on the occasion Chief Guest Mahan Singh said "I was awestruck to see the presentations by every artist and urged the Academy authorities to make this event an annual happening so that the Art and Culture of Bani can be preserved".

Addressing the public, SDM Bani said, "Bani Chinj Mela is becoming a famous event where wrestlers and Cultural troupes from different parts of the UT and neighbouring states turn up with great enthusiasm." He also appreciated the troupes of JKAACL for their scintillating cultural performances. He said such events help in preserving local Culture and art forms besides giving good opportunities to the artists to inspire young generations.

The programme started with the vibrant Dogri dance "Thanda Pani Pinnde ne pahari Lok" by the Natya Roots Dance group Jammu. it was followed by the presentations of Subash Chander and party Kud dance, Yudishter Gupta and party Dogri folk song, said officials. The programme was concluded with the awestruck performance of Dogri folk Geetru, a traditional narrative song-dance form in which the lead singer performs some dance steps and uses theatrical devices at times, they added.

Participants Ram Ditta and the party through their singing advised the folks of Bani not to indulge in drug abuse and also aware the masses at large about the various other social evils existing in the society due to drug abuse, they said. (ANI)

