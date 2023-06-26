Left Menu

"BJP's Annamalai nursed grudge against my husband": Senthil Balaji's wife submits affidavit in Madras HC

The wife of arrested Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji has submitted an affidavit in the Madras High Court accusing state Bharatiya Janata Party chief K Annamalai of "nursing a grudge" against her husband.

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2023 07:50 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 07:50 IST
TN BJP chief K Annamalai, DMK leader Senthil Balaji (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The wife of arrested Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji has submitted an affidavit in the Madras High Court accusing state Bharatiya Janata Party chief K Annamalai of "nursing a grudge" against her husband. In an affidavit on Sunday, S Megala said, "Detenu [Balaji] contested 2021 elections from Karur Constituency and won with a margin of around 12,400 votes. I further submit that he was nominated by the DMK party as in charge of the western region of Tamil Nadu. I submit Thiru K Annamalai who is the State president of Bharatiya Janata Party, which is the ruling party in the Union Government, has always nursed a grudge against the detenue as he perceives him to be a direct threat in the political arena."

Questioning her husband's arrest, S Magala filed a habeas corpus petition in the Madras High Court. The Minister for Electricity as well as Prohibition and Excise, Balaji, was arrested on June 14 and admitted to a government hospital in Chennai after he complained of chest pain.

He was allowed by the Madras High Court on June 15 to be shifted to a private hospital of his choice. The Supreme Court, earlier this month, refused to interfere with the Madras High Court order allowing Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji to be moved to a private hospital in Chennai and entertaining a habeas corpus petition filed against his arrest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

