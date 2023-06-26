8 injured as wedding pandal collapses due to heavy rain in MP's Damoh

Around eight people were attending a wedding function were injured when a pandal collapsed due to heavy rain and gusty wind in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh on Sunday night, the police said. One of them said to have sustained serious injures and has been referred to Jabalpur for treatment, they said.

According to officials, around 7-8 people got injured after a wedding pandal collapsed in Damoh last night due to heavy rain and wind. The injured were sent to district hospital for treatment. According to doctors at district Hospital, one person was in a critical state and was referred to Jabalpur, the condition of others was stable.

"Around 7-8 people were brought here for treatment. The condition of one was critical, and has been referred to Jabalpur. Other injured people are stable," Dr Amit Kumar told ANI. More details awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)