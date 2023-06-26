Left Menu

Kerala: Nadda to address public meeting on completion of 9 years of Modi govt

Under the 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan', all the prominent leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are doing programmes across the country.

BJP national president JP Nadda reached Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. Welcomed by party workers, he will address a public meeting here today on the completion of 9 years of the Modi government. Under the 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan', all the prominent leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are doing programmes across the country.

On the occasion of the completion of nine years of the Modi government at the Centre, party leaders and ministers of the government are holding programs across the country from May 30 to June 30 to inform about the achievements of several welfare schemes and development works launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in the country. Earlier, JP Nadda addressed a public meeting in Nagarkurnool in Telangana on Sunday on the completion of nine years of the Modi government.

On Thursday, Nadda held a virtual meeting with the party's MPs to review the 'Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan', informed sources. The meeting lasted for approximately an hour, during which the party president expressed dissatisfaction with certain MPs' inactivity.

According to sources, Nadda expressed his displeasure directly to these MPs, stating that many individuals lack interest in the programmes organized by the party. "Some MPs are not sharing information about the programmes they are conducting, which is neither appropriate nor conducive to the spirit of the ongoing outreach campaign," he said.

He also emphasised that the party possesses information about the activities of all MPs. Therefore, he urged them to actively participate in the scheduled programmes, share relevant information, and make a concerted effort during the outreach campaign. (ANI)

