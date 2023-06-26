Europe shares edge lower as bank stocks drag
European shares edged lower on Monday, as a sharp decline in financial stocks more than offset gains in the energy sector on concerns about political instability in top oil producer Russia. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.3% by 0717 GMT, after posting its biggest weekly percentage loss in three months at the end of a central bank policy-packed week on Friday.
European shares edged lower on Monday, as a sharp decline in financial stocks more than offset gains in the energy sector on concerns about political instability in top oil producer Russia.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.3% by 0717 GMT, after posting its biggest weekly percentage loss in three months at the end of a central bank policy-packed week on Friday. The energy sector, meanwhile, gained 0.2% as oil prices climbed after a revolt by Russian mercenaries over the weekend stoked concerns about a potential hit to oil supply from Russia.
The banking index was the biggest drag on the STOXX index, down 1%, with shares of Deutsche Bank falling 2.4%. Reuters reported that Deutsche bank told clients it can no longer guarantee full access to Russian stocks that belong to them.
Market focus is also on a German business sentiment reading for June, due at 0800 GMT.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- STOXX
- Russian
- German
- European
- pan-European
- Russia
- Deutsche bank
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Germany’S Finance Minister Christian Lindner Rules Out Extra Funds For Intel Chip Plant - FT
Germany refusing Intel's additional demand for subsidies for chip plant - FT
UPDATE 1-Germany refusing Intel's additional demand for subsidies for chip plant - FT
A look at clubs which have achieved a treble in European Football
BioNTech faces first German lawsuit over alleged COVID vaccine side effects