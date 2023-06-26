Left Menu

Mumbai: Goods train stalls near Badlapur station, train movement affected

26-06-2023
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A goods train bound for Badlapur, Mumbai CST, stations stalled between Badlapur-Ambernath section on Monday morning following a technical glitch, hampering movement of local and mail express trains on the Up line for more than an hour. Due to this, movement of suburban local trains and mail express traffic on Up Line was affected between Karjat and Badlapur stations, railway officials said.

"A goods train stalled at 8.40 hrs. UP Suburban local trains & UP mail express traffic affected between UP Karjat-Badlapur section. Assisting engine sent to Badlapur to clear stalled goods train. Inconvenience caused to passengers is regretted," Central Railway said in a tweet. Officials said that an assisting engine was sent to Badlapur to clear the stalled goods train. The section has been cleared, and the stalled engine departed.

"Stalling means- engine is unable to pull goods train due to some technical problem. Another relief engine already departed from kalyan for badlapur," Central Railway further explained. "Goods train with relief engine departed at 10.00 hrs. Section cleared. Detained trains behind will depart soon," the Central Railway added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

