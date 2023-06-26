Left Menu

Thunderstorm with light intensity rain likely to occur over Delhi, its adjoining areas

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) Delhi has issued warnings of thunderstorm with light intensity rain to occur over Delhi and its adjoining areas on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2023 15:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 15:25 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) Delhi on Monday issued warnings of thunderstorm with light-intensity rain to occur over Delhi and its adjoining areas. "Thunderstorm with light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Hansi, Rohtak (Haryana) Shamli, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Daurala, Meerut, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Hapur, Siyana (U.P.) Kotputli," tweeted RWFC Delhi.

Heavy rainfall with lightning and thunderstorm lashed parts of the national capital on Sunday, bringing respite from the scorching heat. The NCR (National Capital Region) like Nodia, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad also witnessed heavy rainfall. Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) predicted, light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR.

The RWFC provides the weather forecasts for North-West India and the Delhi NCR region. Earlier June 22, the national capital woke up to pleasant weather after receiving light rainfall.

Earlier on June 21, several parts of Gurugram witnessed waterlogging following heavy rainfall in the morning. The water especially clogged the expressway after the rains, causing a traffic jam for up to 5 kilometers. People were highly inconvenienced as massive delays were caused, and public transport was also hindered.

A bus full of passengers was stuck in the waterlogged conditions for more than an hour and could do nothing but wait. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

