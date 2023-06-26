Assam CM Biswa inaugurates six new healthcare projects
Assam CM inaugurated the projects in the presence of Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta during a programme held at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) auditorium in Guwahati.
Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inaugurated six new projects of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Assam and Department of Medical Education and Research in Guwahati. Assam CM inaugurated the projects in the presence of Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta during a programme held at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) auditorium in Guwahati.
"The ICU project, a state-of-the-art laboratory at Guwahati Medical College Hospital and multipurpose research project were officially dedicated to the public today as an important step towards improving health services in the state," CM Biswa said. The Assam Chief Minister inaugurated 10 bedded ICU project; the National Emergency Life Support Skill Centre, GMCH; Molecular Oncology Lab, State Cancer Institute, GMCH; Multidisciplinary Research Unit, GMCH; 32 Slice CT Scan machine; Asset Management Portal for Medical Colleges. (ANI)
