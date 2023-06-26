Elevate The Monsoon Style Saga With Platinum Jewellery From PLATINUM EVARA

It's that time of the year, when synchronized raindrops daintily graze the window sills creating a magical ambience. Jewellery forms an integral part of these, light and breezy Monsoon looks and the right pieces have the power to elevate the entire style game. Contemporary designs from Platinum Guild International (PGI) - India's women's jewellery category- Platinum Evara can be easily worn across different attires and occasions to add a touch of subtle glam and elegance to one's personal style.

With a preference for more subtle monsoon looks, versatile platinum jewellery with its natural white sheen and delicate and intricate designs has emerged as a monsoon wardrobe staple. rafted from 95% pure platinum, each piece in the Platinum Evara collection can easily be styled to complement and uplift various monsoon looks. Whether someone is seeking the effortless lounge-wear glam or the chic work vibe, minimalistic platinum jewellery with its clean lines and delicate forms, promises to take one's desired look to the next level. An elegant, platinum pendant, with a gemstone safely held together by the resilient platinum, that does not lose its natural sheen over time, can effortlessly be the constant monsoon companion that seamlessly elevates any everyday look whether acing it at a work soiree or simply catching one's favourite hot cuppa with the girls while watching the rains create their magic.

Each piece in Platinum Evara's curated collection reflects the values that define today's modern and progressive women. So, one can simply adorn a piece of stylish jewellery as they make their way across town while admiring those cloudy skies; and also celebrate and cherish the woman within, every time they choose a captivating necklace, alluring wristwear, thoughtfully crafted earrings or stylish rings from Platinum Evara's exquisite range of platinum jewellery.

Whether it's that fun daytime soiree with the girls in a stunning floral ensemble or a date night under amidst the dancing raindrops with a special someone in a fluid black shift dress, the platinum jewellery from Evara promises to take one's style statement a notch higher.

This monsoon season allow, platinum jewellery from Platinum Evara to be the style partner and accentuate an individual style statement with these intricate and elegant designs : ACING THE WALK IN THE RAINLOOK: Opt for simple yet elegant designs with clean lines that can add a touch of sophistication, while ensuring that the overall look remains chic and effortless. Add a delicate platinum bracelet or stack a few bold rings and enjoy the nostalgia of listening to favourite monsoon tracks or remanence that perfect monsoon moment with a special someone.

RAINFALLREADY: Whether walking into a board meeting, or stepping out for a day of cloud-watching with a bestie, there is a platinum jewellery piece to suit every mood. Accentuate the neckline of the that chic sun dress with a delicate necklace interspersed with diamonds or simply adorn an intricately designed pendant to break the monotony of a gorgeous co-ord set.

FINE-DINE IN STYLE: Impromptu date-night during the monsoons? Look no further than a pair of exquisite platinum earrings to complete an evening look. Whether one chooses two-toned studs, geometric danglers or floral inspired motifs, these earrings are sure to make a statement no matter what outfit it is paired with.

STACK, LAYER OR GO SOLO – CREATE A NEW STYLE VIBE TO The Monsoon Mood: As the monsoon moods vary from cloudy, gentle raindrops to stormy, do not be afraid to mix and match the extremely versatile platinum jewellery to create multiple looks. Add an elegant chain, crafted in rare platinum that features cylindrical platinum forms of mismatched length to elevate a monsoon shift dress or a minimalistic bracelet that features an interwoven chain held together by an overlapped droplet motif to add a playful vibe to a chic skirt-suit. Platinum earrings with delicate cylindrical drops instantly lift-up the style quotient of that trendy playsuit while adding a relaxed and refreshing vibe to any monsoon look.

ABOUT PLATINUM GUILD INTERNATIONAL (PGI) Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results. Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with Jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery. PGI's consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum's unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery. In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with experts in strategic planning, marketing, retail, design and business development. PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

PURITY ASSURANCE PROGRAM PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt Ltd to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country's first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India. Under Platinum Guild India's quality assurance programme, each individual piece of Jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95%. And as a proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped 'Pt950' and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery. A Unique Identification Number is also stamped on the jewellery in addition to the detailed description of the piece chooses for onself. Our quality assurance programme is in place to ensure transparency and that the platinum the consumer buys is of the highest quality. After all, that is what true value is all about.

