Karnataka man arrested for slitting friend's throat, drinking his blood

The incident took place a week ago in the deserted area of Siddepally Cross in Chintamani Taluk. Another cloth merchant named Vijay made a video of the horrific incident viral and circulated on social media. The accused Vijay was arrested by the Kencharlahalli police on Sunday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a shocking incident, a cloth merchant from Chikkaballapur's Chintamani was arrested by police for allegedly slitting his friend's throat and drinking his blood on the suspicion that the latter was in a relationship with his wife. The police have arrested the accused Vijay on Sunday while the victim Maresh who survived is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The incident took place a week ago in the deserted area of Siddepally Cross in Chintamani Taluk. On June 19, Vijay and his cloth merchant friend John took Maresh to a remote place near Cross forest in Siddepally where they beat up Maresh up and then Vijay slit his throat with a knife and allegedly drank the blood.

John made a video of the horrific incident viral and circulated it on social media. The accused Vijay was arrested by the Kencharlahalli police on Sunday. Vijay, John and the victim Maresh, all three of them are cloth merchants and live in Gandhinagar, Chintamani taluk of Chikkaballapur.

Vijay suspected Maresh of having an affair with his wife. Enraged and determined to take his revenge, Vijay decided to kill him, according to police. Maresh's brother reached the spot and took him to a local hospital for treatment.

However, village elders have summoned both of them later and settled the case through Raji Panchayat. Maresh's brother filed a complaint against accused Vijay and John in Kencharlahalli police station.

Police said that appropriate legal action is being taken based on the viral video. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

