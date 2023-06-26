Left Menu

ideaforge Technology IPO subscribed 3.69 times on first day of offer

The Initial Public Offer IPO of drone maker ideaforge Technology received 3.69 times subscription on the first day of offer on Monday, helped by huge interest from retail and institutional investors.The Rs 567.24 crore-IPO got bid for 1,71,52,080 shares against 46,48,870 shares on offer, as per NSE data.The category for Retail Individual Investors RIIs was subscribed 12.48 times and non-institutional investors received 5.13 times subscription.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 18:25 IST
ideaforge Technology IPO subscribed 3.69 times on first day of offer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of drone maker ideaforge Technology received 3.69 times subscription on the first day of offer on Monday, helped by huge interest from retail and institutional investors.

The Rs 567.24 crore-IPO got bid for 1,71,52,080 shares against 46,48,870 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 12.48 times and non-institutional investors received 5.13 times subscription. The portion meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 1 per cent.

The IPO has a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 240 crore and an offer for sale of up to 48,69,712 equity shares.

Price range for the offer is at Rs 638-672 a share. The initial share sale will conclude on June 29.

Proceeds from the fresh issuance to the tune of Rs 50 crore will be utilised for debt payment, Rs 135 crore towards funding working capital gap, Rs 40 crore for investment in product development and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2007, the Mumbai-based company has the largest operational deployment of indigenous Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) across India.

ideaForge has been backed by several marquee ventures and private equity investors, including Qualcomm Asia, Infosys and Celesta Capital.

The drone maker's customers include the armed forces, central armed police forces, state police departments, disaster management forces, forest departments and civil customers.

JM Financial and IIFL Securities are the managers to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023