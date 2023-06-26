Himachal Tourism Department urges tourists to prioritize their safety amid heavy rains

The Himachal Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, on Monday, issued an advisory for tourists amid rains lashing several parts of the state asking them to secure their safety. "Due to the heavy rainfall experienced in various parts of Himachal Pradesh, the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation, urges tourists to prioritize their safety when planning a visit to the state", said the Official statement.

RS Bali, Cabinet Minister Rank and Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Coorporation appealed to the tourists to go through the State Disaster Management Authority website before planning a visit. "The past 24 hours have witnessed substantial rainfall in HP, resulting in landslides on multiple routes leading to tourist destinations. As a result, tourists are advised to check the website of the State Disaster ManagementAuthority (SDMA) at https://hpsdma.nic.in before their visit", said Bali.

He further advised tourists to strictly follow guided trek routes as traffic congestion may eventually clear, the primary concern lies with tourists venturing onto unguided trek routes. The HPTDC Chief added, "Furthermore, tourists already in the state are cautioned against approaching rivers and hilly areas. Tourists should also gather information regarding road conditions before visiting their desired tourist spots".

Additionally, Bali emphasized that the tourists must ensure that the GPS function on their mobile phones is enabled at all times, allowing their location to be tracked throughout their journey. He advised them to avoid driving in conditions of mist, rain, and fog and make the most of their stay and travel experiences in the hills while also showing respect for the mountains' sacredness.

Significantly, rains have been lashing several parts of the state resulting in heavy damage to the infrastructure. It also caused the blockage of several roads and highways. (ANI)

