Uttar Pradesh: DGP instructs to transfer and relieve PPS officers immediately

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 23:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Vijaya Kumar issued instructions regarding transfers in UP Police. Instructions have been given for the transfers of Provincial Police Service (PPS) Officers as per the rules. The DGP has instructed that Provincial Police Service Officers should be transferred as per rules and relieved immediately after their transfer.

The instructions have been issued to Director General's (DG) office, Additional Director General (ADG), Inspector Generals (IG), Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and all police commissioners, army leaders of the state. Additional Director General administration issued the order on the instructions of DGP on Monday.

Earlier this month, eight IPS officers were also transferred in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

