HP govt to set up 250 Ayush wellness centres, 500 herbal gardens: CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the state government will set up 250 Ayush wellness centres and 500 herbal gardens in Himachal to give a boost to the Ayurvedic system.

In a statement issued here, Sukhu said that these herbal gardens will not only produce quality herbal medicines but also emerge as an added attraction to the tourists visiting the state.

The state government will set up 250 Ayush centres and develop 500 herbal gardens in collaboration with Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Education and Forest departments in different parts of the state during the current financial year, he said.

It will enable people to derive benefits of ancient Indian medical science -- Ayurveda, the chief minister said.

Stressing that introduction of Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) therapies in the prevention of disease, and treatment of subclinical conditions and chronic ailments can add a new dimension to the healthcare system, Sukhu said that the potentials of alternative medicines in rejuvenation, anti-ageing and cosmetology have been underutilised Ayush can boost mental health in a much more holistic manner than the modern health system, he added.

Under the 'National AYUSH Mission', farmers will be encouraged to create clusters of medicinal plants which would provide an opportunity for the farmers to opt for the cultivation of such plants to supplement their farm income, Sukhu said.

Given Himachal Pradesh being well suited for the cultivation of a variety of medicinal plants and crops, this move will go a long way in strengthening the rural economy of the state, he added.

Modern healthcare facilities are highly professional and costly with many side effects and not easily available to the poor people but the Ayurvedic system provides healthcare, which is within the physical and financial reach of rural India, Sukhu said.

