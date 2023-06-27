Left Menu

Manipur Governor calls on President Murmu in Delhi

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rastrapati Bhavan in New Delhi and apprised her about the prevailing situation in the violence-hit state.

ANI | Updated: 27-06-2023 08:14 IST | Created: 27-06-2023 08:14 IST
Manipur Governor calls on President Murmu in Delhi
Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey and President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rastrapati Bhavan in New Delhi and apprised her about the prevailing situation in the violence-hit state. The Manipur Governor briefed the President about various incidents which have taken place in the northeastern state and held detailed discussions to improve the situation and bring back normalcy and peace in the state, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement here.

The Governor also apprised the President about her visits to various relief camps in Imphal, Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts, and her interaction with the violence-affected people. She also informed the President about the steps taken up by the Centre and the State government for providing relief materials to the displaced people who are taking shelter in relief camps in different districts, it said.

Issues relating to the resettlement and rehabilitation of violence-affected people and the education of students were also discussed in the meeting. Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
2
'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments since mutiny

'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments sinc...

 Global
3
Business briefs

Business briefs

 Global
4
Two cattle smugglers, cop injured in encounter in UP's Sambhal

Two cattle smugglers, cop injured in encounter in UP's Sambhal

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023