Left Menu

Two trains will be partially cancelled on June 29 due to corridor block in Guntakal division: Southern Railways

A pair of train services will be partially cancelled on Thursday in view of engineering works in the Guntakal Division of South Central Railway, an official statement said.

ANI | Updated: 27-06-2023 08:16 IST | Created: 27-06-2023 08:16 IST
Two trains will be partially cancelled on June 29 due to corridor block in Guntakal division: Southern Railways
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A pair of train services will be partially cancelled on Thursday in view of engineering works in the Guntakal Division of South Central Railway, an official statement said.

"Train No.22616 Coimbatore Junction-Tirupati (via Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai) Express, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Jn at 6.10 hrs, will be partially cancelled between Katpadi-Tirupati on June 29. The train will run from Coimbatore Junction to Katpadi only; it will not run from Katpadi to Tirupati," Southern Railways said on Monday.

While "Train No.22615 Tirupati-Coimbatore Junction (via Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur) Express, scheduled to leave Tirupati at 15.00 hrs and reach Coimbatore Junction at 22.45 hrs, will be partially cancelled between Tirupati-Katpadi on June 29. The train will not run from Tirupati to Katpadi; it will leave from Katpadi and run up to Coimbatore Junction," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
2
'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments since mutiny

'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments sinc...

 Global
3
Business briefs

Business briefs

 Global
4
Two cattle smugglers, cop injured in encounter in UP's Sambhal

Two cattle smugglers, cop injured in encounter in UP's Sambhal

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023