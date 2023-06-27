Left Menu

"Bhupesh Baghel or Gandhi family": Chhattisgarh BJP MLA asks Cong to declare CM face

Hitting out at the Congress in Chhattisgarh, BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar on Monday said that the grand old party should clear whether it will project Bhupesh Baghel as the Chief Ministerial face in the state assembly elections later this year.

BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar (Photo Courtesy: @Chandrakar_Ajay/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
In a tweet, Chandrakar asked Chhattisgarh Congress incharge Kumari Selja about the party's face for the Chief Ministerial post. "Instead of troubling Mr. ( @MohanMarkamPCC President (Chhattisgarh), Ms. @kumari_selja ji should make it clear whether the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh will be fought on the face of the Gandhi family or on the face of Mr. @bhupeshbaghel...? What will be the role of Mr @TS_SinghDeo and Mr. @DrCharandas? #Chhattisgarh," Chandrakar tweeted.

The BJP MLA also claimed that Congress leaders, including Pramod Krishnam, Kumari Selja and P L Punia, did not have public acceptance at their respective native places. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

