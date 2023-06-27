MP: CM Chouhan takes stock of preparations ahead of PM Modi's Bhopal visit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday took stock of the preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's program scheduled to be held at Lal Parade ground in Bhopal on Tuesday. PM Modi will visit the state today and will flag off two Vande Bharat trains in the state capital. Besides, he will launch two missions which include the sickle cell anaemia mission and the distribution of Ayushman Bharat cards in the state.

Meanwhile, the police department also is on high alert for the security of PM Modi. Police put barricades at various places, diverted the route at many places in the city. Over 3000 police personnels and over 50 officers have been deployed for security in the city. Drone cameras are also being used for monitoring.

A pre-rehearsal of the Prime Minister's convoy was done along with the security team from Raja Bhoj Airport to the venue. During this, Bhopal Commissioner of Police (CP) Harinarayanchari Mishra, senior officials of police and traffic police were also present.

CP Harinarayanchari Mishra said, "The police are rehearsing along with all the agencies so that there is no lapse in security for the last three days. We are using modern technology for the monitoring, be it drone cameras, CCTV cameras and other equipment all are being used." Along with this, over 3000 personnel are engaged in the security system. 50 officers have also been deployed on duty. Traffic has also been diverted so that people do not suffer any problems. Efforts have been made to divert at least traffic so that the common people do not face problems, Mishra added. (ANI)

