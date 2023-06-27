Left Menu

West Bengal: Clash breaks out between two groups in Cooch Behar; 1 killed, 4 injured

As per the information given by Dinhata Police officials, five people received bullet injuries in an inter-party struggle on Tuesday morning, and one individual, identified as Babu Hoque, passed away.

27-06-2023
Visuals from the hospital. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A clash broke out between two groups at Gitaldaha in West Bengal's Cooch Behar on Tuesday morning, in which one person died of bullet injuries. The deceased has been identified as Babu Hoque.

Speaking to ANI, Sumit Kumar SP, Cooch Behar said, "A clash broke out between two groups in Gitaldaha, Cooch Behar this morning. As per info, 5 people have received bullet injuries, of which one Babu Hoque has died. The situation is peaceful. Police present on the spot." Gitaldaha is near Jaridharla, one of the most interior places in the Coochbehar district and is very close to the International Border. The only mode of communication is via boat.

The police have reached the area and are speculating about the use of Bangladesh-based criminals by local leaders. The situation is now peaceful at the site. Further details awaited.

Ahead of the Panchayat elections, scheduled to be held on July 8, the state is witnessing continuous clashes in various parts of the state. Violence erupted in Raghunathpur of Purulia district on Sunday after a clash broke out between workers of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) party on Sunday.

Earlier, an incident of violence was reported at the Block Development Office in Birbhum's Ahmadpur, where crude bombs were reportedly thrown. Various houses were vandalised and several people were injured during the incident. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached Cooch Behar on Sunday to kickstart the party's panchayat poll campaign. She is scheduled to hold a party meeting in Jalpaiguri on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

