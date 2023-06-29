"Delhi Police will try to get death sentence for accused Sahil": Special CP on Shahbad Dairy murder incident

Delhi Police on Thursday said that police authorities will try to get maximum punishment including the death sentence for the accused Sahil who allegedly murdered a 16-year-old minor girl in Shahbad Dairy. Notably, the accused Sahil was caught within 24 hours after allegedly committing the crime.

"In less than a month, we filed the charge sheet in front of the court. In three words it can be said that it is a premeditated planned and revengeful murder. A charge sheet has been filed with the best possible evidence and electronic evidence we could accumulate," Delhi Police Special CP Dependra Pathak told ANI. "This is a sample of professional investigation. We have taken prompt action now the overall ultimate goal before the court is to get the culprit punished severely, including the death penalty so that a message goes in society that no one can even think of committing such a crime," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday Delhi Police said that it filed a 640-page chargesheet against Sahil, accused of killing a 16-year-old minor girl. Arms Act, 354A and 509 IPC 302 IPC and SC ST Act have been added to the charge sheet.

The minor was allegedly killed after being stabbed multiple times and her head being crushed with a boulder by a 20-year-old man named Sahil in New Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area on May 28, the police said. As per the police, the accused was in a relationship with the minor but they had a quarrel on May 28 night after which he killed her with multiple assaults. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)