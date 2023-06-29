Left Menu

Congress did not improve border network even after decades of China war: Ex-VC of Central University of Himachal Pradesh

"Today the thinking of India has changed under the leadership of Narendra Modi. The focus has been on infrastructure development across India. Today India has become powerful. India has become the decision maker," Professor Kuldeep Agnihotri said while praising the present government.

The Prabuddha Jan Sammelan program of the Shimla parliamentary constituency was organized in Nahan on Thursday. The program was presided over by BJP state president Rajeev Bindal and former vice-chancellor of Central University of Himachal Pradesh Kuldeep Agnihotri was present as the keynote speaker in the programme. Professor Kuldeep Agnihotri said that even after 50 to 60 years of the 1962 war with China, India did not set up a road network on the China border and did not prepare any basic infrastructure.

That is because the government of that time wanted China to win if it attacked India. At the time of the then Congress government, India was not a decision-maker, he said. "Today the thinking of India has changed under the leadership of Narendra Modi. The focus has been on infrastructure development across India. Today India has become powerful. India has become the decision maker," Professor Kuldeep Agnihotri said while praising the present government.

He further said that today powerful countries like America and Russia want to be friends with India. He said that today India is counted among the most powerful countries of the world. Earlier there used to be only one international topic at the world level and that was the fight between India and Pakistan.

"Today the central government has changed the thinking about India on the world stage. At present India is not compared with Pakistan but with China. There is a race where the Indian economy will beat China soon," Agnihotri said. "India's outlook has changed under the leadership of the central government and if we want to take the country forward, we all have to move in this direction," he added.

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal said that the way India is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, surely India is going to become the most powerful country in the world. Today India is moving towards self-reliant India, he said. Former BJP state president and MP Suresh Kashyap, former minister Sukhram Chaudhary, and BJP leaders Baldev Tomar, Baldev Bhandari, Reena Kashyap, and Vinay Gupta were present in the programme. (ANI)

