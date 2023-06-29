46 Vande Bharat Express services available in all electrified states of India

The Vande Bharat Express, India's semi-high-speed train set, has reached a significant milestone as it now offers its services in all rail-electrified states across the country. With 46 operational services, the Vande Bharat Express has revolutionised rail travel, providing state-of-the-art amenities and reducing travel time for passengers.

The first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off on February 15, 2019, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, running between New Delhi and Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, the train set symbolises the 'Make-In-India' initiative and showcases India's engineering prowess.

The project to manufacture indigenous semi-high-speed train sets began in mid-2017, and within 18 months, the ICF Chennai completed Train-18, India's first semi-high-speed train. Renamed Vande Bharat Express in January 2019 to emphasise its made-in-India status, the train achieved a maximum speed of 180 kmph on the Kota-Sawai Madhopur section.

The Vande Bharat Express fleet, known for its faster acceleration and maximum permissible speed of 160 kmph, has expanded its reach to all 24 states and Union Territories with electrified rail networks. This growth has been possible due to the train's time-saving feature, reducing travel time by an average of one hour compared to other trains. As a result, the Vande Bharat Express has become the fastest passenger train on its respective routes.

The popularity of the Vande Bharat Express is evident through its 100 per cent occupancy rate from April 2022 to June 2023. During this period, it made 2,140 trips, carrying a total of 2,520,370 passengers. The train's redefined berths, which offer enhanced comfort, accommodated 2,523,538 passengers during the same period. Compared to road and air transportation, the Vande Bharat Express provides efficient connectivity and is a more economical option, especially on routes without direct flights.

It eliminates the additional time spent at airports and avoids road travel challenges such as traffic jams and toll charges. The train also offers hot and delicious onboard meals, rotatable chairs, and a less noisy and comfortable travel experience. Passengers aboard the Vande Bharat Express enjoy premium features such as energy efficiency, a lower carbon footprint, ample legroom, scenic views, and infotainment systems. The coaches are equipped with mobile charging sockets, automatic plug doors, and direct and diffused lighting.

Safety measures include the KAVACH System, while touch-free toilet systems ensure cleanliness and resourcefulness. The train also caters to passengers with disabilities, featuring a Braille system for an inclusive experience. The Vande Bharat Express has facilitated religious tourism to major destinations such as Tirupati, Shirdi, and Ajmer. Business travellers and devotees alike have appreciated the seamless connectivity it provides.

Looking ahead, the government plans to develop the Vande Metro, which will offer a rapid, world-class shuttle experience for passengers. This project aims to secure large habitats within a 50 km radius of major cities, similar to the Vande Bharat Express. Additionally, a sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express is in the works for long-distance travel. The design and production of the Vande Metro will be completed in 2023-24 and ramped up in the financial year 2024-25.

With its ever-growing reach and commitment to passenger comfort and convenience, the Vande Bharat Express continues to redefine rail travel in India. 24 states or UTs are covered now, i.e. Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal.

Except for a few states where rail track electrification is going on and Diu, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar UT's, all states and UTs are being catered by Vande Bharat services. (ANI)

