Aadhaar-based face authentication transactions cross all time high of 10.6 million in May

Aadhaar-based face authentication transactions for service delivery are gaining robust momentum with monthly transactions in May touching an all-time high of 10.6 million, since its launch in October 2021, said a press statement. This is the second consecutive month that registered more than 10 million face authentication transactions. The number of face authentication transactions is on an upward trajectory and the monthly numbers clocked in May is an increase of 38 per cent, compared with such transactions reported in January 2023, indicative of its growing usage, added the press statement.

The AI/ML based face authentication solution developed in-house by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is now being used by 47 entities, including state government departments, ministries in the central government and some banks. Among many usages, it's being used for registering beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana; for authentication of beneficiaries in the PM Kisan scheme and for generating digital life certificates at home by pensioners. It's being used for marking staff attendance at several government departments and for opening bank accounts at a few leading banks via their business correspondents, read the press statement.

Among several states, the government of Andhra Pradesh is using Aadhaar based face authentication for Jagananna Vidya Deevena Scheme for fee reimbursement to eligible higher education students and under EBC Nestham scheme for welfare delivery to women from economically backward segments. Face authentication provide features like ease of usage, faster authentication and it is preferred as an additional modality to strengthen the authentication success rate along with fingerprint and OTP authentications. It captures live images for authentication. It is safe against any video replay attacks and static photo authentication attempts by anti-social elements, mentioned the press statement.

Face authentication is also working as a robust alternative and helping senior citizens and all those who have issues with the quality of their fingerprints due to several reasons including manual work or health issues. The month of May also saw the UIDAI executing 14.86 million Aadhaar updates following request from residents

Aadhaar e-KYC service continues to play a key role in the banking and non-banking financial services sectors by providing transparent & improved customer experience and helping in ease of doing business. More than 254 million e-KYC transactions were carried out in May alone, said the press statement further. By the end May 2023, the cumulative number of Aadhaar e-KYC transactions has gone past 15.2 billion. Continued adoption of e-KYC is significantly reducing customer acquisition cost of entities like financial institutions, telecom service providers among others, added the press statement.

Whether it is AePS for last mile banking, e-KYC for identity verification, Aadhaar enabled DBT for direct fund transfer or authentications, Aadhaar, the foundation of India's digital public infrastructure and a tool of good governance, is playing a stellar role in improving Ease of Living for residents. (ANI)

