Bihar: Three people injured after car collided with another vehicle on Patna's Bailey Road

Three people were injured after their car collided head-on with another vehicle on Bailey Road here and hit a divider, police said. The injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment, said the police.

One of the passengers was trapped with his leg stuck under the seat. He was rescued from the car after three hours of rescue efforts, said Sunil Kumar, Station Head of Kotwali Police Station, Patna. "Three people were injured after a car collided head-on with another car and hit a divider. One of the passengers was trapped with his leg stuck under the seat. It took about three hours for the workers of a nearby car repair garage to cut the car and rescue him," he said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

