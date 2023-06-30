Left Menu

Bihar: Three people injured after car collided with another vehicle on Patna's Bailey Road

One of the passengers was trapped with his leg stuck under the seat. He was rescued from the car after three hours of rescue efforts.

ANI | Updated: 30-06-2023 08:04 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 08:04 IST
Bihar: Three people injured after car collided with another vehicle on Patna's Bailey Road
Visuals from the site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were injured after their car collided head-on with another vehicle on Bailey Road here and hit a divider, police said. The injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment, said the police.

One of the passengers was trapped with his leg stuck under the seat. He was rescued from the car after three hours of rescue efforts, said Sunil Kumar, Station Head of Kotwali Police Station, Patna. "Three people were injured after a car collided head-on with another car and hit a divider. One of the passengers was trapped with his leg stuck under the seat. It took about three hours for the workers of a nearby car repair garage to cut the car and rescue him," he said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's intervention: CEO

BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's ...

 Global
2
Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

 Global
3
Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

 Israel
4
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemicals – our discovery could mean a treatment breakthrough

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemica...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023