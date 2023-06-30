Tripura Police seize heroin worth Rs 13.8 crore; Two arrested

In one of the single largest seizures of drugs in the state, Tripura Police has arrested two persons with over three kg heroin, valued at Rs 13.8 crore in the international market, from Ambassa area in Dhalai district. The two accused have been identified as Mahabul Alam and Piklu Bhowmik and the heroin was allegedly hidden inside the accused's vehicle in an improvised cloth bag, a police official said on Thursday.

"One Mahindra Thar TR01 BU 0234 was intercepted by Ambassa PS at Naka Point. Searching the vehicle, 300 cases of heroin weighing 3.415 Kg and having a market value of approx. Rs 13.8 crore were recovered hidden inside the vehicle in an improvised cloth bag. This is one of the biggest recoveries ever made in Tripura. Two people on board, Mahabul Alam and Piklu Bhowmik, were arrested. A specific case has been registered," said the police official. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has praised the Tripura Police for its commitment to end the drugs menace in the state.

"Tripura Police & other security agencies have been continuously working towards the goal of making Tripura drugs-free. In a remarkable achievement today, Dhalai district police during an anti-narcotics drive seized contraband items worth about Rs 14 crore from a vehicle & arrested two persons in this connection. This is single biggest seizure of drugs in the state. Such efforts highlight the Police's commitment to end the drugs menace," he said in a tweet. Tripura police in a release further said, "Dhalai police has been relentlessly striving for anti narcotics drive. Only this year on two different occasions 3.5 KG at Ganganagar PS and 2.9 KG of heroin at Kamalpur PS has been recovered. Apart from that about 2500 KG cannabis were recovered till now. In the previous year too Dhalai police made remarkable achievement in cannabis recovery and seized about 15000 KG of cannabis when 60 NDPS cases were registered and 110 drug smugglers were arrested. During the last one year in four specific cases accused are convicted for maximum of 10 years and minimum 6 years imprisonment."

"Under banner of Operation Sanjeevani, Dhalai police has launched war against drug and aspires to achieve the goal with cooperation from all sections of the society," police added.(ANI)

