Six people were killed in a horrific road accident when a speeding bolero rammed into a parked truck. Police reached the spot after getting the information, and a rescue operation was started. The incident took place at Baberu Kamsin Marg of Baberu police station. The injured were admitted to the Community Health centre, said the Police Official.

ANI | Updated: 30-06-2023 08:07 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 08:07 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Six dead in road accident in Banda
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Six people were killed and two others were critically injured after their speeding SUV rammed into a parked truck at Baberu Kamasin Marg in Banda district, police said. The accident took place at Baberu Kamsin Marg of Baberu police station area on Thursday, said a police official.

"An overspeeding Bolero with eight people collided with a truck. Five people died on the spot. Among the three admitted to a Community health centre, one died, and the rest two are in critical condition, they have been shifted to a government hospital," said Durga Shakti Nagpal, District Magistrate, Banda. The UP Chief Minister has directed the district administration officials to immediately reach the spot and take the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. The CM also prayed for the speedy recovery of the wounded, according to a press release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

