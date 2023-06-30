Left Menu

Delhi wakes up to rain; IMD predicts more showers in region

Earlier on Thursday, heavy rain lashed several isolated areas of Delhi-NCR bringing down the minimum temperature to 27.1 degrees Celsius.

ANI | Updated: 30-06-2023 10:41 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 10:41 IST
Delhi wakes up to rain; IMD predicts more showers in region
Early morning visuals of Delhi's Akshardham area. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rain lashed various parts of the national capital and adjoining areas on Friday early morning. Some parts of the city witnessed waterlogging after the rainfall. India Meteorological Department (IMD), has also predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, etc. in the next couple of days.

Earlier on Thursday, heavy rain lashed several isolated areas of Delhi-NCR bringing down the minimum temperature to 27.1 degrees Celsius. As per IMD, the city was expected to experience a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers. The monsoon arrived in the national capital on Sunday, two days before its scheduled onset, bringing respite to Delhiites from the scorching heat.

The monsoon, which is now in its advanced stage is active in the country according to the weather department in India, and several states are expected to receive heavy rainfall in the coming few days. Naresh Kumar, senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said, "Monsoon is in its advanced stage and is active. We can see clouds over Kokan, Goa, Central India, as well as Northeastern states." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's intervention: CEO

BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's ...

 Global
2
Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

 Global
3
Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

 Israel
4
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemicals – our discovery could mean a treatment breakthrough

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemica...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023