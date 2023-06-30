Delhi wakes up to rain; IMD predicts more showers in region

Rain lashed various parts of the national capital and adjoining areas on Friday early morning. Some parts of the city witnessed waterlogging after the rainfall. India Meteorological Department (IMD), has also predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, etc. in the next couple of days.

Earlier on Thursday, heavy rain lashed several isolated areas of Delhi-NCR bringing down the minimum temperature to 27.1 degrees Celsius. As per IMD, the city was expected to experience a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers. The monsoon arrived in the national capital on Sunday, two days before its scheduled onset, bringing respite to Delhiites from the scorching heat.

The monsoon, which is now in its advanced stage is active in the country according to the weather department in India, and several states are expected to receive heavy rainfall in the coming few days. Naresh Kumar, senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said, "Monsoon is in its advanced stage and is active. We can see clouds over Kokan, Goa, Central India, as well as Northeastern states." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)