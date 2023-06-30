"I hope there is a learning for Jack Dorsey": Rajeev Chandrasekhar after Karnataka HC dismisses Twitter plea

Following the Karnataka High Court's order dismissing Twitter's plea, which challenged the blocking orders issued to it by the Central government, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday said that this must be a learning for the social media giant's former owner and CEO Jack Dorsey and that the Centre expects any platforms working here to comply with the Indian laws. "I hope there is a learning from this for Jack Dorsey that the Central government's expectations previously, today and in the future will always be in compliance with the law," the Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology said.

The Union minister asserted that there is ample room for any company to grow in the country if it is in compliance with Indian laws. Underscoring that the Central government does not want to interfere in any company's proceedings, the Union Minister said, "I want to reiterate to all the platforms that the Centre does not want to come in the way of their business, growth or innovation. But regardless they are big or small, foreign or Indian, here in India and on the Indian internet you must respect and comply with Indian laws."

He said that the government, instead, wants to encourage investment and growth. Earlier in the day, Karnataka High Court dismissed the petition filed by social media major Twitter in which it had challenged the blocking orders issued to it by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000, allows the Centre to block public access to an intermediary "in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognisable offence relating to above" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)