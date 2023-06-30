Left Menu

Two dead in Moldova airport shooting, gunman detained - interior ministry

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 21:11 IST
A gunman was detained on Friday at the main airport of Moldova's capital Chisinau and at least two people were killed in a shooting incident, Moldova's Interior Ministry said.

"The aggressor was wounded and is being treated," the ministry said on Facebook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

