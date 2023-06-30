Two dead in Moldova airport shooting, gunman detained - interior ministry
Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 21:11 IST
A gunman was detained on Friday at the main airport of Moldova's capital Chisinau and at least two people were killed in a shooting incident, Moldova's Interior Ministry said.
"The aggressor was wounded and is being treated," the ministry said on Facebook.
