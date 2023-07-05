One person dead due to rare heavy summer storm in the Netherlands -Nu.nl
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 05-07-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 14:51 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
A woman in the Dutch town of Haarlem died on Wednesday as she was hit by a falling tree during a rare, heavy summer storm, news agency Nu.nl reported citing local police.
Police was not immediately available for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement