Much of Ireland's public sector ground to a halt on Wednesday as workers staged the country's first widespread strike since the height of the financial crisis in ‌2009, in a dispute with the government over the terms of pay talks. Around 300,000 teachers, health workers, civil servants and other public sector employees picketed workplaces including parliament, after trade unions and ministers failed for months to agree on the basis for negotiations on public sector pay rises.

"There's ‌very little money left over at the end of the day and our wages have always been a little bit static," ‌said Michelle, a nurse who was protesting outside St. Vincent's hospital in south Dublin. Cars beeped in support as they drove by. The pregnant mother-of-one, who declined to give her surname, said she and her husband were having to choose which bills to pay and which to put off. The cost of her 30-kilometre (19-mile) round trip ⁠to work ​by car soared due to rising ⁠fuel prices.

"You're borrowing from Peter to pay Paul. It's just not sustainable for us anymore." Essential services, including emergency hospital departments, will be maintained on Wednesday, while public transport will ⁠operate as normal. Fire and ambulance services will run a reduced service, and hospitals have warned of "significant and widespread" disruption, with thousands of procedures cancelled.

SIGNS ​OF PROGRESS IN NEGOTIATIONS Unions insist pay must outstrip inflation and be addressed before other issues, such as productivity, citing cost-of-living pressures ⁠on workers. Ministers rejected those conditions saying they represent a break with previous agreements.

Union leaders also expressed anger when fuel protesters won concessions from government by blockading oil ⁠infrastructure ​in April, warning at the time that their bargaining strategy would reflect the "new rules of engagement". A series of pay agreements has maintained industrial peace since the deep pay cuts that prompted the 2009 walkout. While Ireland's economy and public finances are among the strongest ⁠in Europe, high prices have eroded many of those gains.

There were signs of progress between the sides on Wednesday as Kevin Callinan, chair ⁠of the Irish Congress of ⁠Trade Unions public services committee, said comments by government that pay could be discussed first gave "some grounds for optimism." Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he welcomed "the tone and disposition" of union leaders. A second strike day ‌is scheduled for Wednesday, ‌October 21, if the impasse is not broken.