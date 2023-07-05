Left Menu

BJP to attend 'BRICS political parties plus dialogue' in South Africa

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 22:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP will participate in the 'BRICS political parties plus dialogue' conclave to be organised by the African National Congress in South Africa this year.

BJP president J P Nadda announced this during his meeting with heads of missions to India from the Middle East, Africa, the European Union and the Caribbean nations at the party headquarters here on Wednesday.

''Nadda ji also announced that the delegation from Bangladesh's ruling party Awami League and Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) will visit India on the invitation of BJP in the near future,'' the party's foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale told reporters after the meeting.

''The details about it will be announced in due course,'' he added.

Chauthaiwale said the heads of missions from 12 countries visited BJP headquarters and interacted with party president Nadda on Wednesday.

''Head of Missions to India from Bangladesh, Egypt, Germany, Greece, Guyana, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mozambique, South Korea, Suriname, Sweden and Tanzania were present,'' he added.

This was the sixth such interactive session organised by the party since Nadda launched the 'Know BJP' initiative on the party's foundation day on April 6 last year to ''address overseas audiences''.

With Wednesday's interaction, Nadda has so far interacted with 68 mission heads so far under this initiative. ''In today's discussion, the participants queried about the BJP's phenomenal growth in the past nine years, its membership drive, use of technology, as well as about the strategy in expanding its presence in various states,'' Chauthaiwale said.

The foreign envoys also sought to know from Nadda the BJP's views about regional parties, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

