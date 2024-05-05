Indian women seek improved batting in 4th T20I vs Bangladesh

With the series already in their kitty, India women will be eager to iron out certain flaws, particularly on their batting front, during the fourth T20I against Bangladesh here on Monday. India have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, but the scoreline has masked some rust in their batting unit.

Across the three matches, India have only one fifty to show, a 51 by Shafali Verma in the first match, and other batters like Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will be eager to join the party. Shafali is the top run-getter for India in this series with 82 runs. It's imperative for them to slip into upper gears as they will be up against a far formidable rival in South Africa next month in an all-format series. Additionally, this will also be the batting core that will do the duty in the T20 World Cup in October. Since that tournament is scheduled to be held in Bangladesh, the Indian batters will be keen to take in as many lessons as possible from this tour, regarding conditions and pitches. But the Indian bowlers have adapted well to the slow pitches on offer here, with left-arm spinner Radha Yadav leading the chart with six wickets. She has found able support from off-spinner Shreyanka Patil, pacers Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar, all of them have taken four wickets apiece. Bangladesh will bank on the experienced Nigar Sultana, the leading run-getter in this series with 85 runs, to counter the efficient and experienced Indian attack. The hosts' last T20I win over India came in 2023 at Mirpur, and captain Sultana, who was a part of that match, will have to come up with another hefty knock for an encore. But she will need some solid support from her teammates such as the talented Dilara Akter and Fahima Khatun for it. Teams (from): India: Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, S Sajana, Shafali Verma, Shreyanka Patil, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Asha Sobhana, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Saika Ishaque.

Bangladesh: Murshida Khatun, Rubya Haider, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Shorifa Khatun, Nigar Sultana (c&wk), Dilara Akter, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Trisna, Habiba Islam.

Match starts at 3.30 PM IST.

