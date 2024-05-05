Left Menu

11 Bangladeshi Nationals, Including 4 Children, Apprehended in Tripura

Eleven Bangladeshis, including four children, were arrested in Tripura for entering India illegally. They were on their way back home after working in Bengaluru for a month. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 05-05-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 13:48 IST
Eleven Bangladeshi nationals including four children were arrested from a remote border village in Tripura's Dhalai district for entering the country without valid documents, police said on Sunday.

The Bangladeshi nationals were on their way home (Bangladesh) through Gandacherra sub-division of Dhalai district.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team headed by Officer in Charge (OC), Gandacherra police station, Palah Dutta carried out a raid at Machkumir, a border village of Dhalai district on Saturday and arrested the 11 Bangladeshi nationals, they said.

''We have registered a case under the Indian Passport Act and an investigation is on'', the OC said, adding they had gone to Bengaluru after crossing the border in the Gandacherra area around a month back.

''We have seized train tickets from Sealdah to Ambassa which indicates they were returning from Bengaluru via Kolkata,'' he said.

