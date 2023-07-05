Mumbai Airport boosts capacity, expands security check area at T2

Expansion and upgradation of Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the Security Checkpoint Area (SCP) at T2 Terminal of Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) has been completed creating additional space to boost capacity, resulting in lower wait time and increased convenience for the passengers, read the Ministry of Civil Aviation press release. Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya M Scindia had directed Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to complete the expansion and upgradation in 3 Phases wherein Phase 1 has been completed on 31st March 2023, and Phase 2 on 30th June 2023.

This has created additional space to increase the terminal's capacity, ensuring passengers' ease and thereby helping reduce congestion, added the release. In line with the recovery and resilience shown by the Indian aviation sector against the global COVID-19 pandemic, the country has seen a huge surge in daily passenger traffic, creating an aspirational India that is willing and ready to fly.

In response to this demand, MIAL in consultation with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has outlined a comprehensive plan to augment capacity and upgrade the first-of-its-kind Integrated SCP facilities to enhance the passenger experience and ease of travel at Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai. This strategic initiative is designed to enhance processing capacity, reduce wait times, and provide passengers with a seamless yet secure travel experience. The first phase of this work started in September 2022 and two of the three phases have been successfully completed and have started demonstrating the desired results, added the release.

To further enhance the experience, CSMIA has deployed ushers to guide passengers and provided priority lanes for senior citizens, passengers with children/ infants, and specially-abled passengers. Commenting on the progress made by MIAL, Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya M Scindia said, "Passenger contentment has always been our priority and I am delighted that private airport operators are fully collaborative in our mandate to make air travel easy and hassle-free for all."

"MIAL has done a great job by creating this additional space which will increase capacity and provide convenience to the passengers. With the completion of phase 3 of this project, this will further enhance. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, we will continue to work and provide the best service to our people," he added. (ANI)

