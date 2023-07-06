Mr. Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi Appointed as Director General of Electric Power Transmission Association

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India The Electric Power Transmission Association (EPTA), an association consisting of leading private electricity transmission developers, industry stakeholders, and experts in electricity transmission, announced the appointment of Mr. Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi to the position of Director General.

In his role, Mr. Chaturvedi will be responsible for leading EPTA's efforts to promote the development of a robust, reliable, and vibrant transmission sector.

Mr. I.S. Chaturvedi is a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer with a distinguished career of 35 years, having served in various high-ranking positions within the government. He has held the position of Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) and has made significant contributions as Additional Chief Secretary Forest & Environment, Government of Jharkhand. He has also worked with the erstwhile Planning Commission, Prime Minister's Office, and International Monetary Fund, at Washington DC. Mr. Chaturvedi is an alumnus of IIT-Kanpur and Kennedy School, Harvard University, US.

Mr. Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, DG, EPTA said, "Power Transmission is central to India's ambitious dream of 500GW of renewables by 2030. As DG – EPTA, I look forward to helping shape the transmission agenda, thus contributing to the achievement of India's energy transition plans in a timely and cost-efficient manner." Electric Power Transmission Association ("EPTA") is an association registered in 2012 and consists of leading private electricity transmission developers, industry stakeholders, and experts in electricity transmission. EPTA's members operate and maintain various inter-state and intra-state transmission systems across the nation. It is the objective of EPTA to safeguard the interests of transmission companies operating in India and to provide a platform for such companies to raise their concerns, hold discussions, and further the goal of reliable transmission of electricity throughout the nation.

