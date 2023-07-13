Left Menu

GMR Power and Urban Infra gets LoI for 75.69 lakh smart meter installations in UP

13-07-2023
GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd on Thursday said it has received an order from the Uttar Pradesh government for the installation and maintenance of 75.69 lakh smart meters in the state.

A letter of intent has been issued to its stepdown GMR Smart Electricity Distribution Private Limited (GSEDPL) by discoms Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) and Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (DVVNL), GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

''GSEDPL has received LOI...to implement smart metering projects in the Purvanchal (Varanasi, Azamgarh zone and Prayagraj, Mirzapur zone) and Dakshinanchal (Agra and Aligarh zone) areas of Uttar Pradesh. GSEDPL will install, integrate and maintain 75.69 lakh smart meters in the given area,'' it said.

The LOI has been issued in conclusion to the e-tender floated by the discoms for different areas of the state. GSEDPL participated in the e-tender and emerged as a winner. The project will be spanned over a period of 10 years.

The project will be executed under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and is expected to reduce the aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses in the designated area and improve operational and collection efficiency of UP discoms.

